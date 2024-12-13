Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 2,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

