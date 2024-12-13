Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VDE opened at $126.56 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

