Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 234.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $4,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.35.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $232.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.63. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

