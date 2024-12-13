Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 7,186 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.