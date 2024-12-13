Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 126.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $470.45 million, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

