Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327 ($4.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday.

MKS stock opened at GBX 390.20 ($4.95) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 229.60 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 415.30 ($5.26). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 380.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 341.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71. The stock has a market cap of £7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,858.10, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other segments. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move’ products.

