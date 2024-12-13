Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327 ($4.15).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other segments. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move’ products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.