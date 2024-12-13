Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $495.33.

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Murphy USA Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 942.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $548.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.04. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.