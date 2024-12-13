Reviewing Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) & Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Lifezone Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.07) -1.32 Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 242.98 -$363.88 million N/A N/A

Bunker Hill Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifezone Metals.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lifezone Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bunker Hill Mining and Lifezone Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lifezone Metals has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.64%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -34.74% Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25%

Risk and Volatility

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining beats Lifezone Metals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

