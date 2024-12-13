Analyzing FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) & Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ)

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $62.76 million 2.46 $5.30 million $1.69 19.88 Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.3% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FitLife Brands and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 13.38% 28.03% 15.13% Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FitLife Brands and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 1 1 3.50 Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

FitLife Brands presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given FitLife Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FitLife Brands is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics. The company was founded by Jonnie R. Williams, Sr. on June 24, 1985 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

