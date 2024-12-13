Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT at $106.00

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Popular from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. Popular has a 12-month low of $75.63 and a 12-month high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.62 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

In other Popular news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $178,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,569.72. This represents a 35.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $48,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

