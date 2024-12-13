Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

VITL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at $21,531,574.43. The trade was a 7.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $16,464,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after buying an additional 428,382 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 364,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after buying an additional 288,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Vital Farms has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $48.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

