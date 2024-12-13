Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $63.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

RNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.89. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,900.52. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $139,964.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,639.60. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,866 shares of company stock worth $6,724,557. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 197,065 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,300,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,378,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $8,108,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

