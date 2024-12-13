TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NYSE TKO opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.50 and a beta of 1.09. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $145.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

