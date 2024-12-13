Analyzing Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust -45.63% -9.42% -4.90% Lamar Advertising 23.46% 42.58% 7.82%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 1 4 1 0 2.00 Lamar Advertising 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.28%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $132.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 112.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $1.29 billion 4.73 -$278.26 million ($1.58) -10.90 Lamar Advertising $2.18 billion 6.05 $495.76 million $5.00 25.79

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

