Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) & Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Head-To-Head Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dominari and Lion Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari $12.59 million 0.79 -$22.88 million ($3.87) -0.41 Lion Group $19.93 million 0.03 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Lion Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari -180.22% -32.89% -29.47% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dominari has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.5% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lion Group beats Dominari on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari



Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lion Group



Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It markets its products mainly through search engines, social media, app stores, and third-party websites. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

