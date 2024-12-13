Financial Review: Yubo International Biotech (YBGJ) & Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -274.96% N/A -121.41% Yubo International Biotech Competitors -299.60% -764.44% -27.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech’s peers have a beta of 16.05, suggesting that their average share price is 1,505% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $610,000.00 -$1.20 million -5.00 Yubo International Biotech Competitors $985.66 million $79.50 million 9.94

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yubo International Biotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech. Yubo International Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yubo International Biotech peers beat Yubo International Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

