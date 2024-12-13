Critical Survey: Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gogoro and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 2 0 0 2.00 Stellantis 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.58%. Given Gogoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Stellantis.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gogoro has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.9% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and Stellantis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $329.04 million 0.57 -$76.04 million ($0.32) -1.99 Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -24.00% -31.68% -9.67% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stellantis beats Gogoro on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

