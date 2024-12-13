Analysts Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$87.28

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEI.UN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison bought 850 shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,288.01. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$68.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$67.19 and a 52 week high of C$91.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$73.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

