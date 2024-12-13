Analysts Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$87.28

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEI.UN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison bought 850 shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,288.01. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$68.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$67.19 and a 52 week high of C$91.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$73.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

