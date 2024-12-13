Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 1,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

