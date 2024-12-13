IOG (LON:IOG) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 7,103,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 13,120,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

IOG Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56. The company has a market cap of £4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.95.

IOG Company Profile

IOG plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences.

