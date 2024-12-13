Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Shares Down 52.2% – Here’s What Happened

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 52.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Optiva Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.
Optiva Company Profile
Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and business support systems products to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company’s cloud-native real-time converged charging and billing platform delivers a software platform, such as real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.
