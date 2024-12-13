Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $71.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,897,000 after purchasing an additional 106,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 84.08%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.