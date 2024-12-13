Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $202.85 and last traded at $205.25. Approximately 1,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.80.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.86.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

