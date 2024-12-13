Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Up 9,900% – Time to Buy?

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report) rose 9,900% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 377 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 377 ($4.78). Approximately 19,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,042,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.77 ($0.05).
Stock Spirits Group Stock Up 9,900.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 377 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 377. The firm has a market capitalization of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32.
About Stock Spirits Group
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
