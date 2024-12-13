Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $15.18

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,457.99. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,363 shares of company stock worth $165,629. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 110,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

