Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.69). Approximately 581,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 783,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.90 ($0.70).

Tungsten Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £69.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.60.

Tungsten Company Profile

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

