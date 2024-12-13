Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44. 373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infineon Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

