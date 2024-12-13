Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.58. 47,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 79,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Dundee Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.45.

About Dundee

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.