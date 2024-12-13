Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RWAY shares. Compass Point raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.75 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $10.96 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 640.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

