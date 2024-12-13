Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 860,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Olympus Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Olympus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.