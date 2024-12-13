ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.28 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04). 177,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 578,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

ReNeuron Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

