Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $229.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.50.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Assurant stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Assurant by 509.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

