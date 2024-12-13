Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. 59,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 44,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Cielo Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

