Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $72.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.7535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 72.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

