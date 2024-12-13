Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Up 30% – Still a Buy?

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.85 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.18). 1,919,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 503,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.65 ($0.13).

Allied Minds Stock Up 30.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The company has a market capitalization of £33.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

Allied Minds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.