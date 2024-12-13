01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) Stock Price Up 38.2% – Should You Buy?

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCQLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 38.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.15. 207,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,546% from the average session volume of 5,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

01 Communique Laboratory Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About 01 Communique Laboratory

01 Communique Laboratory, Inc develops and markets remote access solutions. The Company’s solutions consist of I’m InTouch, I’m OnCall and I’m InTouch Meeting product lines, which provide users with the ability to conduct online meetings. 01 Communique Laboratory was founded on October 7, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

