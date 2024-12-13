Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.73. 272,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 204,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.