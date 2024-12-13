Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.73. 272,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 204,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,689,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,092,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,059,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 390,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.