Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 52.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

