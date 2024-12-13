NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $37.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE NI opened at $36.53 on Friday. NiSource has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $50,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

