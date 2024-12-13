Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $8,700,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 55.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 437.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARCH opened at $155.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.09. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $116.44 and a 1 year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

