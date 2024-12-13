TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $120.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 256946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,766.32. This represents a 12.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,042 shares of company stock worth $3,563,985. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.