TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $120.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 256946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 2.06.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
