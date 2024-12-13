Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $3.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at Syros Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $36,372.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,088.90. This represents a 76.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 163,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SYRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

