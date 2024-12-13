Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives C$21.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight Capital cut shares of Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.33 and a 52-week high of C$25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cam Grainger purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$181,575.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

