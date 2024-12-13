Investors Purchase High Volume of Moderna Put Options (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 105,794 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical volume of 63,504 put options.
Moderna Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.
View Our Latest Report on MRNA
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.