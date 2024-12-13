Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,231 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 329% compared to the typical volume of 753 call options.

Insider Activity at Candel Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 944,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,481.65. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 20,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $92,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,995.92. This trade represents a 13.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,127 shares of company stock valued at $349,911. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 26.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CADL opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $318.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.95. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Candel Therapeutics

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.