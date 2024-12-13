Investors Purchase High Volume of Comstock Resources Call Options (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,906 call options on the company. This is an increase of 435% compared to the average volume of 2,040 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,696,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,252 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 12,125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,858,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 775.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 775,371 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 362,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRK opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.75 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

