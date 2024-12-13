Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,239 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the average volume of 5,113 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,164,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,263,084.55. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEM opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

