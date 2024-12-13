Ares Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 106,933 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,621% compared to the typical volume of 2,874 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. B. Riley increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

