Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,487 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,611 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems
3D Systems Stock Performance
Shares of DDD opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $554.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.64.
3D Systems Company Profile
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
