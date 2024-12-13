Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,487 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,611 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on 3D Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

3D Systems Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,323 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 33.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 49.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $554.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.64.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.