Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Comerica Call Options (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 39,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,329% compared to the average volume of 2,736 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $997,326.79. The trade was a 29.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,456 shares of company stock worth $977,287 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Comerica by 39.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 62,269 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $4,767,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,306,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,975,000 after purchasing an additional 226,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 158.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

